Giving Tuesday results: Mt. Shasta Museum, Save the Rain are well supported

The Mt. Shasta Museum Association came away as the biggest recipient in yesterday's North State Giving Tuesday, garnering 117 separate donations that totaled $54,976.

Overall, the Dec. 1 event raised nearly $1.2 million –more than any North State Giving Tuesday ever, said Community Foundation of the North State's Chief Executive Officer Kerry Caranci.

Fellow Siskiyou County nonprofit Save the Rain, which teaches water-starved communities in East Africa to use rain as a sustainable water supply, was also at the top of the giving list. The organization was gifted with nearly $45,000 through 72 unique donations, according to CFNC.

Here’s what each non profit received

Here's how other Siskiyou County nonprofits fared:

• Mt. Shasta Museum Association - 117 donations, $54,976

• Save the Rain - 72 donations, $44,646

• Siskiyou Land Trust - 150 donations, $25,291

• Siskiyou Food Assistance Corporation - 54 donations, $19,624

• Mount Shasta Trail Association - 184 donations, $18,430

• Siskiyou Humane Society - 125 donations, $16,947

• Siskiyou Family YMCA - 35 donations, $16,888

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta - 72 donations, $16,235

• Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center - 131 donations, $15,070

• Rescue Ranch - 122 donations, $13,899

• Stable Hands - 111 donations, $13,870

• Friends of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center - 97 donations, $10,032

• We Advocate Through Environmental Review (WATER) - 78 donations, $8,458

• Great Northern Services - 90 donations, $8,357

• Siskiyou Community Food Bank - 83 donations, $8,308

• Great Shasta Rail Trail Association - 63 donations, $7,304

• Scott Valley Christian Academy - 28 donations, $6,540

• Mount Shasta Community Resource Center - 56 donations, $6,364

• Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library - 59 donations, $6,362

• Rotary Club of Mount Shasta Foundation - 32 donations, $6,124

• Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity - 41 donations, $5,383

• Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance (SORA) - 74 donations, $5,289

• Youth Empowerment Siskiyou (Y.E.S.) - 47 donations, $5,019

• College of the Siskiyous Foundation - 33 donations, $4,601

• Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts, Inc. - 41 donations, $4,451

• Siskiyou Opportunity Center - 53 donations, $4,334

• Friends of the Rink - 51 donations, $3,392

• Siskiyou Domestic Violence & Crisis Center - 55 donations, $3,553

• Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission - 34 donations, $3,424

• Siskiyou Arts Museum, 50 donations, $3,236

• Friends of the Etna Public Library - 35 donations, $3,051

• Mt. Shasta Race Association - 19 donations, $2,957

• Shasta Cascade Health Centers - 15 donations, $2,842

• Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue Association - 50 donations, $2,806

• JEDI - 37 donations, $2,683

• Music by the Mountain - 35 donations, $2,449

• Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens - 37 donations, $2,435

• Family & Community Resource Center of Weed - 34 donations, $2,325

• Yreka Enrichment Fund - 18 donations, $2,274

• Mount Shasta School Cafe - 33 donations, $2,263

• Yreka Community Resource Center - 20 donations, $2,067

• Mid Klamath Watershed Council - 28 donations, $2,2022

• Soroptimist International of Yreka - 23 donations, $1,953

• Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County, Inc. - 23 donations, $1,878

• Dunsmuir Community Resource Center - 34 donations, $1,868

• Saving Shasta Cats, Inc. - 37 donations, $1,840

• Choices Mt. Shasta & Yreka - 28 donations, $1,797

• Scott Valley Family Resource Center - 19 donations, $1,265

• Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum - 24 donations, $1,073

• Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Area Council - 8 donations, $1,018

• Happy Camp Community Action, 15 donations, $846

• Siskiyou Arts Council - 20 donations, $797

• United Scholarships, Inc. - 10 donations, $739

• Siskiyou Media Council - 16 donations, $619

• Hub Communities Family Resource Center - 9 donations, $474

• Siskiyou County Film Commission - 9 donations, $418

• Siskiyou County 4-H - 6 donations, $300

• Northern California Resource Center - 2 donations, $74