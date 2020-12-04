Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Siskiyou as cases continue to climb

A fifth COVID-19 death was reported by officials Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 5 since the first fatality on Nov. 10.

Siskiyou’s COVID-19 positivity rate of 18.5% is nearly triple California’s 6.4%, according to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The county’s new case rate is 46.2 per 100,000 residents; the statewide average is 30.2.

Siskiyou County has both the third highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and the third highest adjusted new case rate.

Residents are urged to stay inside as much as possible, wear masks, keep social distance and not attend gatherings of any kind to stop the spread. Siskiyou County Public Heath has not released name, age or area the person who died, citing patient privacy.

As of Dec. 3 there were 765 confirmed coronavirus cases in Siskiyou County, 111 of which are active, 650 recovered and 15 hospitalizations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late Thursday afternoon a potential 3 week stay-at-home-order for the state.

The stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Saturday at 12:59 p.m., will apply to regions facing alarmingly low levels of available intensive care unit beds.

The orders will be given by region, not by county, to areas that see ICU capacity drop below 15%. Regions will have 24 hours to implement the order, according to a release from the governor's office.

Siskiyou County is in the Northern California region, along with 10 other counties.

They're listed below with the number of ICU beds available in each county, according to state data from Thursday.

Shasta County; 8 ICU beds available

Siskiyou County; 8 available

Tehama County; 1 available

Trinity County; 0 available

Lassen County; 0 available

Modoc County; 0 available

Glenn County; 0 available

Del Norte County; 2 available

Humboldt County; 4 available

Lake County; 2 available

Mendocino County; 3 available

Northern California has the lowest ICU capacity of the five California regions. The other four are:

The San Joaquin Valley region, 19.70%

The Southern California region, 20.60%

The Greater Sacramento region, 22.20%

The Bay Area region, 25.30%

Siskiyou County Public Health urges the community to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses by:

• Staying at home if you are sick

• Washing hands often

• Wearing a face mask when in public

• Practicing social distancing

• Avoiding gatherings, including family gatherings

It is recommended that vulnerable people:

• Stay home as much as possible. Arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other items you need. Ensure you have at least a two-week supply of medication on hand.

• Wash your hands regularly, especially before eating or before touching your face.

• If you need to leave the house, minimize contact with other people and with common surfaces. Stay at least six feet away from others. Avoid touching shared surfaces like door handles, or counters. Use clothing or a paper towel instead of bare hands to open doors, for example. Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after touching any shared surfaces or objects.

COVID19 Testing Sites in Siskiyou County are located at: Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Anav Tribal Health Clinic, Karuk Tribal Health Clinics, Shasta Cascade Health (Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health), North Star Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Michael Z. Staszel, Yreka Immediate Care, Mountain Valleys Health Centers (Butte Valley, Tulelake, Mount Shasta, Weed).

Call ahead to get times of testing and any other pertinent information. Contact information can be found on the Siskiyou County Public Health webpage.