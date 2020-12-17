Here's how south Siskiyou seniors can get a free lunch delivered to their homes

Mount Shasta Herald

Homebound seniors (age 60 and older) in south Siskiyou County South Siskiyou can have meals delivered to their homes for free. Great Northern Services Senior Nutrition Program manages the growing Meals on Wheels delivery program, and signing up is easy. Call at (530) 926-4611 or learn more about qualifying at https://www.gnservices.org.

GNS’s Senior Nutrition Program has been quick to respond to community needs during the COVID-19 crisis. The program has two options available to seniors: a free meal pick up for seniors between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and delivery to homebound seniors, both Monday through Thursday.

The meal pick-up location is at the Mt. Shasta City Park’s Upper Lodge at 1315 Nixon Road in Mount Shasta. If beneficiaries would like to donate, a $3.50 donation is appreciated. Individuals under 60 do not qualify for the program, yet they can purchase a meal for $10. Meal pick-up reservations are recommended and may be made by calling (530) 926-4611.

“The lunches are all freshly cooked and very tasty,” said Patricia. “I love how most of the meals have fresh fruit for dessert. Great job!”

Healthy meals include nutrient-packed vegetables, complex carbohydrates, and healthy proteins. Options are available to meet common dietary restrictions such as a diabetic or vegetarian. The monthly menu can be viewed online at https://www.gnservices.org

“We deeply appreciate all the special care our volunteers and staff bring to preparing and delivering meals to clients, especially during this pandemic,” said Heather Solus, GNS’s Community Services Director.

“This year, thanks to our caring community and a generous donation from the Sundial Fund through the Marin Community Foundation, we were able to acquire a new delivery vehicle,” said Solus. “In the past year we have more than doubled the homebound deliveries and this amazing program takes quite a team of visionary leaders and organizers, tenacious community volunteers, staff, and donations to be successful. One woman in particular, Dawn Fazende, is a local hero for the program: Dawn has been raising funds for over 20 years to help feed seniors. She was inspired after her own mother fell ill and needed help.”

Solus said GNS staff wants the program to be dependable and sustainable year after year for the senior community.

“Federal and State funding is supplemental only,” she said. “The cost to provide and deliver one healthy free meal is $21.23. The reimbursement per meal from the Federal Government’s ‘Older Americans Act’ and from funds provided by the California Department of Aging is $10.45. We need to raise as much funding as possible in order to stay stable.”

“Please know every effort is well appreciated and celebrated,” Solus continued. “On our website we say, ‘imagine the extraordinary and we’ll cover the ordinary.’ And you know what? That’s just what we lovingly do!”