Siskiyou County Jail inmate found dead in cell

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 47-year-old inmate at the jail on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

At about 9 a.m., correctional deputies found Alan Gene Gibson of Happy Camp lying dead on his bed, according to a press release from the SCSO. He was unresponsive and after unsuccessful attempts to revive him, Gibson was pronounced dead.

SCSO detectives began an investigation although there were no obvious signs of foul play and there is no indication he was killed in an act of violence, the SCSO said.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

