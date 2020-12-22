Death at Siskiyou County Jail ruled homicide, inmate faces murder charge

A 22-year-old inmate at the Siskiyou County Jail is suspected of killing a fellow inmate in their cell last week after an autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

Brenan McCovey of Orleans, was charged with murdering Happy Camp resident Alan Gene Gibson, Jr., age 47 by strangulation. McCovey was jailed on Oct. 16 on charges of vehicle theft and obstructing and resisting arrest, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

Gibson was found dead by correctional deputies in his cell lying on his bed on the morning of Dec. 13. After unsuccessful attempts to revive him, Gibson was prounounced dead and detectives began an investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Although the preliminary investigation did not show obvious signs of foul play, the forensic autopsy revealed Gibson had been strangled to death and detectives identified McCovey as the person responsible.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available," the Sheriff's Office said. Those with information should contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.