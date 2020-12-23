With rain, snow at Christmas, Mt. Shasta Ski Park could open this weekend

Winter weather rolling in on Christmas may give Mt. Shasta Ski Park the snow boost it needs to open as early as this weekend.

While meteorologists predict rain for most of Siskiyou County, they expect more than a foot of snow to pile up in the mountains.

A winter storm could drop up to two inches of rain on the Sacramento Valley floor on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

North State residents living at altitudes as low as 2,500 feet could wake up to snow on Christmas morning. That overnight snowfall will likely melt up to the 4,000-foot level by Friday afternoon.

Those living at 4,000 feet or higher could get anywhere from 5 to 20 inches of snow between Friday morning and Saturday night.

That’s good news for winter recreationists.

"It's looking pretty good for a possible opening on Saturday," said Delaney Adrian, marketing spokesperson at Mt. Shasta Ski Park on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, conditions at the ski park’s base were anywhere from an inch of snow to 5 inches, she said.

It was difficult to run the snow machines in previous weeks because temperatures were too high to make snow, Adrian said. Temperatures need to be below 26 degrees, with low humidity and mild to absent winds to make snow. Those conditions only happened this week.

Check back for ski park weather conditions at www.skipark.com.

More rain and snow could follow Sunday afternoon and Monday, according to the NWS, but meteorologists were not able to confirm this on Wednesday.

