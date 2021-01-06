Dunsmuir businesses weather COVID-19 storm

Shareen Strauss

Many Dunsmuir stores have been working to stay open during the pandemic to help support their community.

Eateries in Dunsmuir like the Pizza Factory, Lunch Box Dinner Catering Service, Cornerstone, La Perla, Burger Barn, The Haven, Dunsmuir Brewery Works, and the Wheelhouse are providing takeout menus throughout the week. Not only can people order online, but some restaurants, such as the Pizza Factory, also do delivery. While some have been doing well, others say things have really slowed down over the holidays.

The Dunsmuir Supermarket has kept their hours the same. US Bank closed for a two week break over the holidays as it only has two employees staffed at a time.

People like Dave Edmonson, owner of with Salt and Savour, which makes traditionally fermented sauerkraut is still working full time as an essential business serving mostly independent stores along the I-5 corridor in Siskiyou County.

Unexpected Treasures, a nonprofit secondhand resale shop is trying to stay open as much as possible to providing warm clothes and other necessities for those in need.

“With the lack of volunteers, we are playing it by ear,” one of the store’s volunteers said. “But we do keep a box of free clothes out front for people who may need it.”

Ted’s Fay Fly Shop has kept its doors open for people who want to isolate themselves on the rivers. “My summertime customers are up here for a vacation right now,” Fay said.

Bite This and Chew on That pet food store is staying open sox days a week to serve the community’s pet needs. They are still offering dog and cat nail trimming on Dunsmuir’s Second Saturday.

Dunsmuir Hardware closed temporarily after being hit with COVID-19.

The Mossbrae Hotel has been booked through most of the holidays and holds local art exhibits in the lobby. This month’s featured artist is Mark Oliver with his abstracts.

Shops like Olde Thyme Tattoos has opened back up after being closed as non-essential for three months. Their hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

Magic Mountain Massage and Wellness may have its doors closed, but there are signs in the windows directing people how to make appointments.

“It is hard on everyone but we are trying to work together to make the best of the situation,” said Robbie Petersen at The Haven, a breakfast coffee retreat.

