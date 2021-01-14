Here's where people 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Siskiyou County

People 65 and older, as well as educators and others who are at a high risk of COVID-19 will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through clinic at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds next Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who get their vaccine at the clinic must return on Feb. 12 for their second dose, according to a press release from Siskiyou Public Health. Only Siskiyou County residents and those who work in Siskiyou County are eligible.

After getting the vaccine, people will asked to remain at the site in their vehicle for 15 to 30 minutes so they can be observed for any possible side effects.

Groups eligible to be vaccinated first are in Phase 1a, Tiers 1-3, Phase 1b and Tier 1, according to public health's rollout plan.

Those who want the vaccine should visit the Siskiyou County COVID-19 webpage to download and complete required paperwork.

A breakdown of the phases and tiers

Phase 1a: Tier 1:

• Acute Care

• Residents and staff of skilled nursing/assisted living facilities

• First Responders - EMTs, Paramedics, Fire, Law Enforcement Officers and other's providing EMS.

• Correctional Health Care staff

• Correctional staff and Inmates

• Behavioral Health Psychiatry staff

• Behavioral Health Medical Department staff

• Behavioral Health Crisis workers & Transport

• Urgent Care (stand-alone) staff

Phase 1a: Tier 2:

• Intermediate Care Facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

• Home health care and in-home supportive services

• Community Health Workers / Hospice

• Public Health staff

• Primary Care clinics / FQHCs staff / Rural Health Centers

Phase 1a: Tier 3:

• Other settings and health care workers

• Specialty clinics

• Laboratory workers

• Dental and other oral health clinics

• Pharmacy Staff (not working in setting at higher tiers)

Phase 1b: Tier 1

• Individuals 65 and over

• Food and Agriculture workers

• Education and Childcare workers

• Emergency Services