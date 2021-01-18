Mount Shasta athletes, parents rally to return kids back to fields, gyms

Student athletes and their supporters received a lot of long honks and waves from passersby at Friday's "Let them Play" rally in Mount Shasta.

The rally was one of many held across the United States, advocating for restrictions on youth sports to end, and for kids to return to fields and gymnasiums.

John Kennedy, a longtime coach, parent, and avid supporter of youth sports was one of the organizers of the Mount Shasta event, held in front of Mount Shasta's City Hall. He said it is important for California to allow kids to play sports safely for mental and physical wellness.

The California Department of Public Health released updated guidelines as to which sports could be played under specific tiers on Dec. 14, 2020. Under current restrictions, only non-contact sports like track and field, swimming and diving, snowboarding, skiing, golf and tennis are allowed.

Demonstrations are being led mostly by parents whose athletes haven’t competed since the shutdown. Meanwhile, athletes in 35 other states have been competing since August, although some states have scaled back sporting events due to increased cases of coronavirus.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.