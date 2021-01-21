These Siskiyou County clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines
Aside from tomorrow's mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Yreka, several healthcare providers in Siskiyou County are now "CalVax" certified and will offer vaccines as they are available, the county's public health department said Thursday.
The county was expecting 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer during the Jan. 22 clinic, which any Siskiyou County resident over the age of 65, as well as educators and school staff members, are eligible to attend.
The clinic was originally envisioned as a drive up clinic, but due to possible inclement weather, it is now a "walk up," according to the public health department.
"Please note that vaccination ability with a CalVax provider is dependent on the amount of vaccine allocated to them," the public health department said in a press release on Thursday. "All locations are vaccinating based on the State of California's prioritization plan and following the Siskiyou County COVID-19 Vaccination Plan."
The list of providers will grow as more clinics get CalVax certified.
Here's the list of Siskiyou County's current CalVax certified providers
Fairchild Medical Center – currently only vaccinating eligible, established patients of FMC
444 Bruce St, Yreka, CA 96097
(530) 842-4121
Call to schedule an appointment
Dignity Health Mt. Shasta – by referral or invitation only
914 Pine St, Mt Shasta, CA 96067
Dignity Health Community Clinics – vaccinating all eligible individuals
Dignity Health Pine Street Clinic
408 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
(530) 926-7196
Call to schedule an appointment
Mt. Shasta Community Clinic
912 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
(530) 926-7131
Call to schedule an appointment
Lake Shastina Community Clinic
16337 Everhart Drive, Lake Shastina, CA 96094
(530) 938-2297
Call to schedule an appointment
Mountain Valleys Health Centers – currently only vaccinating eligible patients of Mountains Valleys Health Centers
Butte Valley Health Center
610 West 3rd Street, Dorris, CA, 96023
(530) 999-9070
Call to schedule an appointment
Tulelake Health Center
498 Main Street, Tulelake, CA 96134
(530) 999-9060
Call to schedule an appointment
Mount Shasta Health Center
101 Old McCloud Rd, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
(530) 999-9040
Call to schedule an appointment
Weed Health Center
50 Alamo Ave, Weed, CA 96094
(530) 999-9050
Call to schedule an appointment
Shasta Family Care – currently only vaccinating eligible patients of Shasta Family Care
725 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
(530) 926-4556
Call to schedule an appointment
Anav Tribal Health Clinic – currently only vaccinating eligible clinic patients
9024 Sniktaw Ln, Fort Jones, CA 96032
(530) 468-4470
Call to schedule an appointment
Karuk Tribal Health Clinics – currently only vaccinating eligible clinic patients
1519 S Oregon St, Yreka, CA 96097
(530) 842-9200
Call to schedule an appointment
There is no cost for the vaccine, said Siskiyou County Public Health Department spokesperson Angelica Cook. However, some providers may charge an administration fee.
