These Siskiyou County clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines

Aside from tomorrow's mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Yreka, several healthcare providers in Siskiyou County are now "CalVax" certified and will offer vaccines as they are available, the county's public health department said Thursday.

The county was expecting 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer during the Jan. 22 clinic, which any Siskiyou County resident over the age of 65, as well as educators and school staff members, are eligible to attend.

The clinic was originally envisioned as a drive up clinic, but due to possible inclement weather, it is now a "walk up," according to the public health department.

"Please note that vaccination ability with a CalVax provider is dependent on the amount of vaccine allocated to them," the public health department said in a press release on Thursday. "All locations are vaccinating based on the State of California's prioritization plan and following the Siskiyou County COVID-19 Vaccination Plan."

The list of providers will grow as more clinics get CalVax certified.

Here's the list of Siskiyou County's current CalVax certified providers

Fairchild Medical Center – currently only vaccinating eligible, established patients of FMC

444 Bruce St, Yreka, CA 96097

(530) 842-4121

Call to schedule an appointment

Dignity Health Mt. Shasta – by referral or invitation only

914 Pine St, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

Dignity Health Community Clinics – vaccinating all eligible individuals

Dignity Health Pine Street Clinic

408 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

(530) 926-7196

Call to schedule an appointment

Mt. Shasta Community Clinic

912 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

(530) 926-7131

Call to schedule an appointment

Lake Shastina Community Clinic

16337 Everhart Drive, Lake Shastina, CA 96094

(530) 938-2297

Call to schedule an appointment

Mountain Valleys Health Centers – currently only vaccinating eligible patients of Mountains Valleys Health Centers

Butte Valley Health Center

610 West 3rd Street, Dorris, CA, 96023

(530) 999-9070

Call to schedule an appointment

Tulelake Health Center

498 Main Street, Tulelake, CA 96134

(530) 999-9060

Call to schedule an appointment

Mount Shasta Health Center

101 Old McCloud Rd, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

(530) 999-9040

Call to schedule an appointment

Weed Health Center

50 Alamo Ave, Weed, CA 96094

(530) 999-9050

Call to schedule an appointment

Shasta Family Care – currently only vaccinating eligible patients of Shasta Family Care

725 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

(530) 926-4556

Call to schedule an appointment

Anav Tribal Health Clinic – currently only vaccinating eligible clinic patients

9024 Sniktaw Ln, Fort Jones, CA 96032

(530) 468-4470

Call to schedule an appointment

Karuk Tribal Health Clinics – currently only vaccinating eligible clinic patients

1519 S Oregon St, Yreka, CA 96097

(530) 842-9200

Call to schedule an appointment

There is no cost for the vaccine, said Siskiyou County Public Health Department spokesperson Angelica Cook. However, some providers may charge an administration fee.

