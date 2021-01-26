This Dunsmuir-made sauerkraut is winning national awards

For the second year in a row, sauerkraut made in Dunsmuir has won a national award that recognizes companies which produce food that’s good for both consumers and the environment.

Salt and Savour’s caraway sauerkraut was recognized as one of 219 winners in the Good Food Awards. Last year, the company’s apple ginger sauerkraut came out on top, also in the pickle category.

Salt and Savour was founded in 2013 by Dunsmuir’s David Edmondson. The company produces a line of raw, organic sauerkraut which is carried in retail locations from Southern Oregon to Sacramento.

“I am elated, over the moon, absolutely honored to have won this award for the second year in a row,” Edmondson said. “The acknowledgment from Good Foods is a wonderful validation, as it comes from others in the food industry ... Of course, the most satisfying validation is from repeat customers and that’s our true goal here.”

Edmondson noted there were some uncertainties owning a business during a pandemic, but said that Salt and Savour continues to grow, with more retailers putting its sauerkraut on their shelves.

This year, that expansion focus will continue and Edmondson said he’ll be offering some additional flavors.

“I’m thinking that we’re way overdue for a spicy sauerkraut,” he said.

Edmondson fell in love with homemade sauerkraut about nine years ago and promptly learned how to make it himself.

“My little hobby got a bit out of control until it was time to move it out of the house,” he said.

With the addition of fresh spices included in the fermentation process, Salt and Savour sauerkraut comes in five distinct flavors: classic caraway seed; horseradish; red cabbage and ginger; apple ginger; and garlic dill.

The Good Food Awards recognized companies that favor practices that build soil health for generations to come without the use of pesticides and herbicides, according to a press release from the Good Food Foundation.

The 2021 Winners in 17 categories come from 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Guam, rising to the top amongst 1,928 entries in a September blind tasting, the release states.

Categories include beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits.

Sauerkraut is made with cabbage through a process of bacterial fermentation and is thought to improve gut health. Rich with probiotics and vitamins, sauerkraut also contains dietary fiber which aids digestion, balances blood sugar and can help lower cholesterol.

“While I started eating sauerkraut for the probiotic health benefits, what hooked me was adding this element of sour (sauer) to meals and how it just seemed to improve and enhance nearly every meal,” said Edmondson. “Our taste buds pick up five tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, salt, and umami (think of meaty, brothy, savory, foods – we use the term ‘umami’ because it was isolated by a Japanese chemist).

“I think of these five tastes as ‘elements’ of taste, so in order to get a full flavor from a meal, you need to include all of these,” Edmondson continued. “And I didn’t just make this up. There was a famous French Chef from the late 1800s, Auguste Escoffier, who included all five elements in his dishes, and that was before we had even isolated umami as a distinct taste. Anyway, sauerkraut just happens to be the easiest way to add sour – I have it with eggs for breakfast, it’s great on potatoes, tossed in salads, added to soup, topped on sandwiches, tucked into tacos. I realize I can sound a bit over-the-top with my love of sauerkraut but it’s genuine. I wouldn’t have started this business without this passion.”

To find a jar of Salt and Savour sauerkraut, find a retailer at the website www.saltandsavour.com.

