Siskiyou Union high schools could begin hybrid plan Feb. 22

The Siskiyou Union High School District board of trustees will meet on Friday to discuss transitioning to their hybrid learning program beginning Feb. 22 at Weed, Mount Shasta, McCloud and Happy Camp high schools.

The meeting will be held Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

The schools have been online only since October, when after a week of classes, in-person school was suspended due to a confirmed COVID-19 case in the school community.

During the Jan. 28 meeting, trustees will consider fast tracking their move to the hybrid model, which brings students to campus every other day, with online learning in between, according to a press release from the SUHSD on Wednesday.

Trustees had previously approved a plan that would have launched the hybrid model in March.

The board will also consider making Fridays on-campus days for students on a rotating basis, rather than reserving the day for online learning for all students.

Finally, the board will consider moving the district’s spring break back to the originally calendared week of March 21.

The decision is being made in part because of the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations for educators at last week’s mass clinic, held in Yreka at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds. Local providers who are CalVax certified can also administer vaccines to educators and other eligible groups as they become available, the Siskiyou County Public Health Department has said.

The full agenda can be found at the district's website. Meeting access for the public is available at this Zoom link: https://sisuhsd.zoom.us/j/99808141251

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.