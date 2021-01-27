Storm updates: snow continues to fall, I-5 closed between Yreka and Redding



Update, 2:30 p.m. – Storm still packs a punch

Snow continues to fall in the Mt. Shasta area, even after two feet of the white stuff have fallen in the town and surrounding areas.

The Winter Weather Warning remains in effect until Thursday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.

Interstate 5 between Redding and Yreka is still closed to through traffic. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.

Update noon – Crews making progress pulling out stuck motorists

Southbound Interstate 5 is open again, approximately four miles south of Louie Road, following multiple spun-out vehicles, Caltrans reported.

Meanwhile, crews are making progress on I-5, helping pull out drivers who were stuck due to the storm.

"We know you would like to see I-5 reopened sooner rather than later but we’re working to make the roadway safe before you go!" Caltrans District 2 tweeted.

Update 10:30 a.m. – I-5 closed through much of Siskiyou

Interstate 5 is currently closed to through traffic between South Yreka and Fawndale in Shasta County, according to Caltrans District 2's Twitter feed.

There are also two closures in between those points, southbound at Edgewood and southbound at Antlers, Caltrans reported at about 9:45 a.m.

In addition, southbound traffic on Interstate 5 is blocked as of 10 a.m. approximately four miles south of Louie Road due to several spun out vehicles, Caltrans tweeted.

Original story – waking up to winter

Snow fell across Siskiyou County overnight, causing many traffic snarls and stranding some motorists on I-5 near Weed, according to Caltrans.

It was a long night for Caltrans, Black Butte Towing and California Highway Patrol personnel, who worked throughout the night to rescue motorists stuck in the snow on Interstate 5 between Weed and Louie Road, the Yreka CHP reported via Facebook.

"There are reports of snow drifts 5 and 6 feet high on the freeway," Yreka CHP said around midnight on Wednesday. "If you are stuck in this mess, help is on the way, we are trying as quickly as we can."

As of 1 a.m., northbound I-5 at North Yreka was reopened with no more chain restrictions.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.