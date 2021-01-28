What we know about the storm Thursday: I-5 reopens after daylong closure

Update, 2:10 p.m. – Chain check lifted

Chain checks on southbound I-5 at South Weed and at Edgewood have both been lifted, Caltrans said Thursday afternoon around noon. The chain check at Fawndale was also lifted and traffic is being released. CHP is escorting traffic.

"Please be advised that even though the chain check was lifted, there will still be major delays on northbound I-5 for awhile," Caltrans tweeted.

Update, 9:50 a.m.

Yreka California Highway Patrol warns motorists heading southbound on Interstate 5 to expect delays.

"Maybe consider stopping and grabbing a cup of coffee or some breakfast before heading south," the Yreka CHP said on their Facebook page. "Traffic is crawling starting north of the Weed Rest Area near Parks Creek," where on Tuesday night motorists were stranded in the deep blowing snow.

Caltrans said just before 10 a.m. that Highway 97 is now open .

Traffic from Highway 97 will pass through a chain check at south Weed requiring chains or traction devices on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels, Caltrans said.

Meanwhile, in Shasta County, traffic on northbound Interstate 5 was backed up Thursday morning in north Redding as vehicles were being allowed to travel north following this week's snowstorm.

At 9:11 a.m., the northbound traffic was stopped at Twin View Boulevard. At 9:46 a.m., traffic was stopped and backed up to Highway 44 in Redding.

Original story

Although the snow has not stopped falling, Interstate 5 was reopened Thursday morning after being closed for more than 24 hours between Yreka and Redding.

Caltrans District 2 announced via Twitter that vehicles traveling northbound on I-5 are being allowed through Fawndale. Passenger vehicles are being checked for chains and only 30 big rigs are being allowed through per hour, as of about 7:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 traffic is being checked for chains at South Yreka, Caltrans said. Oregon Department of Transportation is metering traffic through at Ashland, Ore. Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicles with snow tread tires on all four wheels at Edgewood.

"Please remember that there is a significant amount of traffic backed up on I-5 that will be waiting to get through and conditions can change at any time, possibly leading to more closures," Caltrans tweeted. "Please keep this in mind when considering travel at this time."

Meanwhile, the Winter Storm Warning that has been in effect since Tuesday morning remains in effect until 4 p.m. today, with 3 to 7 additional inches of snow possible during the daylight hours, according to the NWS.

Snow remains in the forecast through the week and into the weekend.

