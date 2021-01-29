Don't put away your snow shovel - another storm to hit Mt. Shasta area tonight

Right on the heels of a storm that dumped three feet of snow in downtown Mount Shasta area earlier this week and closed Interstate 5 for more than 24 hours, another storm is eyeing the area with the potential to bring another two feet of the white stuff between Friday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

Snow is predicted to begin falling Friday night, with 3 to 5 inches possible in Mount Shasta.

It's likely to snow on Saturday and become heavier overnight, with a low around 25 degrees, the NWS reported.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for central Siskiyou County from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. South winds of 20-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in southern Shasta Valley south of Grenada, including I-5 south to Weed. These winds could blow down trees and power lines, with power outages possible, the NWS warns. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

New snow accumulation overnight on Saturday is of 3 to 7 inches.

On Sunday, 6 to 10 inches of snow is possible during the day, with 9 to 13 inches predicted Sunday night.

Monday could also be snowy, with new accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible, the NWS reported.

Fresh pow

One business that's not upset about having to shovel out is Mt. Shasta Ski Park, which is enjoying a summit depth of 57 inches at the top of their Douglas lift on Friday afternoon, according to their website.

The Ski Park's parking lot opens at 7 a.m. Ticket can be purchased at 7:30 a.m. and rentals open at 7:30 a.m., according to their Facebook page. When asked about the parking lot, a Ski Park representative said season pass holders, pre-purchased orders, and multi-day tickets have priority to park in the lot and may be asked to show proof before entering.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.