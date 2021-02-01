New fencing at Yreka Animal Control gives dogs more room to play

Recently installed new fencing at the Yreka Animal Control facility gives dogs a chance to get out of their cages more.

The fence around the animal shelter was installed the week of Jan. 4 and completed on Jan. 8, said Benjamin Miller, the maintenance and operations manager for Yreka Public Works.

The new fence connects to existing fencing on the north side of the animal shelter and allows for the animal control officer to pull their vehicle into a secure area to unload dogs, preventing the chance of animals escaping during the transition from their vehicle to the kennel, Miller said

It also will allow for off leash playtime outside of the kennel. Before, the dogs were walked around while on-leash.

"It's more secure now and give the dogs more opportunity be outside and get additional exercise," Miller said.