Yreka's new vacuum vehicle will suck debris out of sewer system

The City of Yreka is currently is having built an insulated 20 foot by 40 foot steel garage purchased as a kit from NUCOR Building Systems to house the city’s new vacuum vehicle.

Benjamin Miller, maintenance and operations manager for the city said the "Vacuum Combination Vehicle" is a 2020 Vactor 2100i PD. It will be used for "hydro excavation" while repairing water leaks in the city’s distribution system and for jetting and debris removal in the city’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System.

The footings and slab for the building were poured by BNG Finish Products the week of Jan. 19. BNG Finish Products will begin erecting the building when the slab and footings finish curing in the coming weeks. The project is expected to be completed sometime in February.