Siskiyou Public Health to require appointment for second COVID vaccine dose

Mount Shasta Herald

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Siskiyou County Public Health's mass clinic last month will be able to get their second dose on Friday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Feb. 12 clinic, which will once again be held at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds in Yreka, is only for those who got their first dose on Jan. 22 and this time, appointments are required.

Public health officials ask that prior to arriving at the fairgrounds, people download and complete required paperwork. They're also asked to bring an ID, their vaccination record card, a mask, and a pen.

Appointments can be made at this link, or for those who are unable to make an appointment online, call (530) 841-2134.