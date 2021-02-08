New COVID-19 cases plummet in California

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 92,602 new cases. That's down 32.3% from the previous week's toll of 136,789 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked No. 22 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 817,934 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of -21.3% from the week before. Across the country, 3 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across California, cases fell in 50 counties, with the best declines in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The share of California test results that came back positive was 5.4% in the latest week, compared with 6.7% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 1,715,304 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 1,993,303. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ventura, Alpine and Riverside ​counties​. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 29,502 cases; San Diego County, with 8,522 cases; and Riverside County, with 8,260. Weekly case counts rose in eight counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Siskiyou, Del Norte and Tuolumne counties.

In California, 3,219 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 3,807 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,416,866 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 44,147 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 27,004,715 people have tested positive and 463,437 people have died.