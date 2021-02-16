UPDATE: I-5 onramp reopened after hazmat spill near Truck Village

Update, 6:55 p.m.

CHP is reporting on their Traffic Incident Information Page that the Truck Village northbound I-5 onramp reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

Update, 3:50 p.m.

A Hazardous Materials Response Team from Redding has been called to assist with the cleanup of an unknown amount of organic peroxide with Peracetic acid, said CAL FIRE public information officer Suzi Brady.

A FedEx driver pulled over on Interstate 5 near Truck Village to check his load just before 1:30 p.m., Brady said, and noticed there was a leak in a drum full of the highly corrosive substance. The tank rupture caused the Peracetic acid to "off gas," or release the chemical in vapor form.

The spill occurred about 200 yards from SK Custom Cabinets on Truck Village Drive, Brady said. The truck driver was not injured.

CAL FIRE, Mount Shasta Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services and a representative from the Siskiyou County Environmental Health Department were on scene Tuesday afternoon.

Peracetic acid is a colorless liquid with a strong, pungent acrid odor, according to pubchem.com, often used as a bactericide and fungicide, especially in food processing; a bleaching agent and a sterilizing agent.

As of 3:50 p.m., the I-5 northbound offramp at Truck Village Drive was still closed.

Original story

The northbound Interstate 5 offramp at Truck Village between Mount Shasta and Weed is closed Tuesday afternoon while authorities clean up a hazardous spill.

According to scanner traffic, hazardous material was leaking from a FedEx truck. California Highway Patrol and emergency responders were called to the area at 1:30 p.m.

Businesses and residents in the immediate area were notified, according to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident and Information webpage.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

