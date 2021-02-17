Dr. Fox closes Mount Shasta surgical practice to move to England

Dr. Lindsay Fox has closed her general surgical practice in Mount Shasta to move closer to her mother-in-law in England.

Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is currently recruiting for Fox’s replacement, said Joyce Zwanziger, the hospital’s director of business operations, and several candidates have been interviewed so far.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community for the last six years,” said Fox, who opened Fox Surgery in Mount Shasta in April of 2015. “I have met some of the kindest people. You have allowed me into your lives, trusted me with yourselves and your family. Allowing someone to ‘cut’ on you ... there is no greater trust.”

Fox – the mother of two young girls – said she is excited to spend more time with her daughters, 6-month-old Bridie Hope and 3-year-old Alaris Faith.

“I am going to take a break, play with my girls and be a mom (instead of a super tired mom-surgeon),” Fox said.

Fox and her husband, Ian, made the decision to relocate their family to Bexleyhealth, Kent, UK after Ian lost his father to COVID-19.

“In a season of joy and loss, we knew it was the right time to move to be close to family,” Fox said.

To request medical records (Dr. Fox’s office notes), message Fox on her website, www.FoxSurgery.com or leave a message at (530) 918-9331. Include your name, date of birth, what type of records you need and the mailing address to send the records, including the name of the doctor and the name of the clinic.

If a new provider is requesting records, have the patient leave a message at 530) 918-9331 giving permission to release their records.

Fox asks that patients allow two to three weeks for their records to be mailed.

“Thank you again for trusting me to take care of you,” said Fox. “We will miss this wonderful community, but, we are excited for our next adventure in England!”

