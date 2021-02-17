Two men arrested after theft at Chateau Shasta

Two south Siskiyou men were arrested Sunday after they were found in possession of more than $10,000 in property stolen from a residence earlier in the month at Mount Shasta's Chateau Shasta RV and Mobile Home Park.

Jacob Gordon, age 34 of Weed and 38-year-old Michael Valenzuela of Dunsmuir were booked into Siskiyou County Jail after the Mount Shasta Police Department, with the assistance of the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at a home in Weed's Carrick Addition, where "nearly all the stolen property was recovered," the MSPD reported.

“We are happy to have been able to reunite valuable stolen property with its owner in this case and bring those responsible to justice,” the MSPD said in a press release.

On Feb. 6, the MSPD said they received a report of stolen property, and the victim knew the suspects to be Gordon and Valenzuela. After investigation and multiple interviews with witnesses, probable cause was established for the basis of the search warrant in Carrick, MSPD said.

In addition, the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office filed a felony complaint against Gordon on Feb. 10. There were 20 counts filed against him, said Siskiyou County DA Kirk Andrus, including a count of stalking with a temporary restraining order in effect.

The complaint said that Gordon “willfully, maliciously harassed a woman and made a credible threat with the intent that she be placed in reasonable fear for her safety the safety of her immediate family.”

There also was a count of first degree residential robbery from July of 2020 which alleged that Gordon "unlawfully and by means of force and fear took away personal property" from the woman mentioned in the first complaint.

Other complaints against Gordon include injuring a spouse or child's parent; interference with a wireless communication device; false imprisonment by violence; violations of a domestic relations court orders; unlawful loitering, prowling, and wandering upon the private property of another; possession of a smoking device; unlawfully possessing a device, contrivance, instrument, and paraphernalia used for smoking a controlled substance; and possession of a firearm with a temporary restraining order.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17, neither Gordon or Valenzuela were listed as inmates at the Siskiyou County Jail.

Anyone with further information regarding this theft is encouraged to contact the MSPD and reference case 2102M-0088. The MSPD can be reached by calling (530) 926-7539.