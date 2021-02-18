Update: Dunsmuir stabbing victim identified, suspect in custody

A 25-year-old man from Humboldt County was arrested Thursday morning after a brief manhunt following a fatal stabbing in Dunsmuir, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office reported.

Christopher Michael Castillo was arrested just before 8:30 a.m. for the homicide of 44-year-old Craigory Olson of Dunsmuir, who was pronounced dead in front of a residence on Dunsmuir Avenue, said Siskiyou County Undersheriff James Randall.

The SCSO responded to a 911 report of the stabbing at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 18. The suspect had already left the scene, said Randall. Deputies attempted CPR on Olson but their efforts were not successful.

The suspect's empty vehicle was found and seized by deputies. The SCSO put out an alert with the suspect's name and description at about 5:30 a.m., which was widely shared.

"The great community of Dunsmuir" assisted deputies in locating Castillo, said Randall.

"Someone saw a person matching his description at the Railroad Park onramp on I-5," Randall said. Deputies investigated and confirmed the person was indeed the suspect, and Castillo was taken into custody without incident.

The stabbing is still being investigated, said Randall.

