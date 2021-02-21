Highway 96 near Happy Camp closed due to slide

Highway 96 four miles west of Happy Camp is currently closed due to a slide.

Caltrans District 2 said that the highway has been closed since early Thursday morning.

More than 30,000 cubic yards of material needs to be cleared in the area, Caltrans said.

Because of the wet weather conditions, amount of material, and the active nature of the slide, the highway has been closed for the safety of the traveling public, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said on Saturday afternoon that a contractor is on-site and beginning to remove material in efforts to get lane open as soon as possible, safety and stability permitting.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway. There is no detour in the area. Motorists are advised to choose alternate routes.

Contact Caltrans District 2 at 530-225-3426 or D2PIO@dot.ca.gov with questions. Updates can also be found on their Facebook and Twitter pages.