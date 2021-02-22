Fairchild hospital shooting: Inmate identified as Tigard, Ore. man

The inmate who was shot killed after a brief scuffle with a correctional deputy in the parking lot at Fairchild Medical Center on Friday has been identified as 29-year-old Chad Curtis Loynachan of Tigard, Oregon.

Loynachan was booked at the Siskiyou County jail on Feb. 5 for possession of drugs for sale, felon in possession of multiple loaded firearms, and possession of an improvised explosive device, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

Loynachan had a previous felony charge that prohibited him from having firearms, according to Yreka Area California Highway Patrol public information officer Greg Perkins.

Two of the loaded handguns were later determined to be stolen, Perkins added.

Perkins said CHP officers responded to a 911 call alerting them to a reckless driver on southbound Interstate 5 north of Yreka Friday evening, Feb. 5. Loynachan was stopped for speeding and after officers found probable cause to search his vehicle, they found the firearms and drugs, Perkins said.

A deputy with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the explosive device for examination and proper disposal, Perkins said, and agents from the North State Major Investigations Team assisted with the investigation.

Loynachan was placed in custody without incident, Perkins said. But when he was taken for a medical evaluation at Fairchild Medical Center Friday afternoon, he "attacked" the female correctional deputy who was escorting him on their way out of the emergency room, said Siskiyou County Undersheriff Jim Randall.

During the struggle, the inmate injured the deputy and tried to reach her weapon, Randall said. The deputy then fired a single shot, striking Loynachan.

Deputies and other responding officers immediately began CPR. "They did what they could to save him," Randall said, but Loynachan died while receiving treatment in the hospital's emergency department.

The deputy was also treated in the emergency room for minor injuries and was released that evening to go home and recover, Randall said.

"Additional information will be released after the conclusion of several comprehensive investigations," said LaRue on Monday afternoon after Loynachan's next of kin had been notified.

As is protocol with any officer involved shooting, two investigations will occur, Randall said. The first is an internal administrative investigation to ensure all the Sheriff Department's policies and procedures were followed. The second, in this case headed by the Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office, is a standard criminal investigation to discover what, if any, crimes occurred and if the deputy violated the law.

No Fairchild patients or staff were injured in the incident, according to Randall and a press release from the hospital.

