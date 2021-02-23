Chico man dies in Highway 97 head-on crash near Weed

Mount Shasta Herald

A 27-year-old man from Chico died in a head-on collision with a big rig on Highway 97 north of Weed Monday evening, Feb. 22.

The cause of the accident is unknown and it is undetermined if alcohol or drugs were a factor, the Mount Shasta California Highway Patrol said in a Tuesday morning press release.

The deceased man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado northbound near Solus Drive at about 9:50 p.m. when he allowed the truck to drift into the southbound lane, hitting a fully-loaded big rig driven by a Stockton man, the CHP reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, CHP said. Traffic control was in place for about six hours while the crash was investigated.

The driver of the big rig was not injured in the collision, CHP said.

Those who may have information about the crash are asked to call Officer Eric Padilla at (530) 926-2627.