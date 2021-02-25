COVID-19: Vaccination clinic offered in Mount Shasta March 4

Mount Shasta Herald

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at a mass clinic in Mount Shasta next Thursday, March 4.

Healthcare workers; those who are over age 65; and those who work in education or child care, food and agriculture and emergency services can make an appointment online to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the Mt. Shasta Armory between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a flyer from the Siskiyou County Public Health Department.

Individuals who receive the vaccine at the clinic must live or work in Siskiyou County.

The public health department asks that people download and fill out paperwork prior to the clinic. Those who have had an allergic reaction to any of the components in the COVID-19 vaccine (polysorbate or Polyethylene glycol) should contact their medical provider to receive the vaccine.

Follow this link to make an appointment or if unable to do so, call (530) 842-2134.