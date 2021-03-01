More Siskiyou residents have the chance to get the Pfizer vaccine Thursday

The Siskiyou County Public Health Department added more appointment slots to its mass vaccine clinic in Mount Shasta this Thursday, March 4. There are a total of 582 appointments available, said public health spokesperson Angelica Cook.

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment online to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the Mt. Shasta National Guard's Armory building, located at 618 Everitt Memorial Highway between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Individuals who receive the vaccine at the clinic must live or work in Siskiyou County. Eligible people include those over age 65; and those who work in education or child care, food and agriculture and emergency services.

The public health department asks that people download and fill out paperwork prior to the clinic. Those who have had an allergic reaction to any of the components in the COVID-19 vaccine (polysorbate or Polyethylene glycol) should contact their medical provider to receive the vaccine.

Follow this link to make an appointment or if unable to do so, call (530) 842-2134.

