Undersheriff confirms: Dead body found near S. Mt. Shasta Boulevard

Update 3:35 p.m.

The body of a 55-year old female was found off of the roadway at South Mt. Shasta Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, just north of Highway 89, said Siskiyou County Undersheriff James Randall.

The woman was spotted by a passerby, who reported the body to authoritues, Randall said.

An autopsy and toxicology are pending, "and we'll know know about her death when those come back," said Randall.

The woman's identity is being withheld until her next of kin can be notified, Randall added.

Original story

The body was found south of the Wayside Bistro, Randall said.

