Here's where you can get a free COVID test in Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou County Public Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing every Wednesday –starting today – at the National Guard Armory building in Mount Shasta from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or people can make appointments online, said public health spokesperson Angelica Cook. Results take two or three days.

"It is important to get tested so that people will now if they are positive and can quarantine and isolate, and help stop the spread" of coronavirus, said Cook.

Offered are nasal tests for the active COVID-19 virus and infections. They are not antibody tests.

The Armory is located at 618 Everitt Memorial Highway in Mount Shasta.

To make an appointment online, go to https://lhi.care/covidtestin. Residents without internet can call (888) 634-1123.

