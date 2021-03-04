Body found in Mount Shasta: Autopsy reveals 'no signs of foul play'

Siskiyou County Undersheriff James Randall said an autopsy revealed "nothing suspicious and no signs of foul play" in the death of a 55-year-old Mount Shasta woman whose body was found Tuesday on S. Mt. Shasta Boulevard, just north of Highway 89.

The woman was identified as Karen Christian with a general delivery address in Mount Shasta, Randall said Thursday morning. Her body was spotted by a passerby who reported it to authorities.

Randall couldn't yet say how Christian died since the final results of her autopsy are pending a toxicology report, which can "take awhile" since it's sent to an outside lab that's used by the Department of Justice.

"It did not appear that Christian was struck by a car, or in a car, or that anyone did anything to her," said Randall. "It is just an unfortunate thing, but there's nothing for people to be concerned about in the community."

Christian had few contacts with law enforcement over the years. In September of 2020, Mount Shasta Police Department officers asked her to leave the Roseburg Property on S. Mt. Shasta Boulevard where she'd been camping, said Chief Parish Cross. The following month, the MSPD arrested her on warrants, he added.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office had one contact with her at the Lake Shastina public access area in 2006, Randall said. Before living in Mount Shasta, Christian had an address in New York.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.