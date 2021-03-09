Do you know a fallen hero from Siskiyou County? Here’s who to call so they can be honored

Staff reports

In spite of the pandemic, progress is being made toward the creation of a memorial dedicated to fallen heroes near the Weed rest stop along Interstate 5 near the county airport.

The Siskiyou County Fallen Heroes Memorial committee is supported by the county board of supervisors, public and private financial and in-service donations, according to a press release.

“The memorial’s purpose is to commemorate fallen heroes of Siskiyou County who died in service to our nation while in the military, as a member of a law enforcement or fire agency have perished while on duty,” according to the release.

Currently the memorial site has a firefighting air tanker which was secured by former county supervisor Bill Hoy and will eventually include a UH-1D Huey helicopter in representation of military fallen heroes, as well as a OH-6 Cayuse “Loach” light observation helicopter, representing law enforcement members.

“There has been a delay in securing the aircraft due to the pandemic and the very sad passing of a key member of the SCFHM committee, who had been coordinating the acquisition and delivery of the aircraft to the site,” the release says. “However, support posts have been installed in preparation of mounting those helicopters to simulate them being in flight and new fencing that allows for easy viewing of the memorial.”

Flagpoles and three separate memorial monument stones have been purchased and metal silhouettes representing military, law enforcement and fire personnel which will be added to the memorial, according to the release. Roadway directional signs have also been purchased and will be installed to guide visitors to the memorial entrance.

There are plans to add a Quick Response code at the memorial site that will direct visitors to the Siskiyou Fallen Heroes Memorial website where the names of the county fallen heroes will be listed.

“We are asking for help to identify names that need to be placed on the memorial website,” the release states. “If you can provide this information, please contact Suzi Brady at (530) 598-2622.”

For more information, to go t www.siskiyoufallenheroesmemorial.com or contact Bob Singleton, SCFHM chair, at (530) 598-6042.

Donations can be made to: Siskiyou County Veterans, Attention: Fallen Heroes Memorial, P.O. Box 1594, Yreka, CA. 96097. The Siskiyou County Veterans organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.