Siskiyou County unemployment up to 9.7% in January 2021

Siskiyou County’s unemployment numbers rose slightly to 9.7% in January, according to revised statistics released today by the state Employment Development Department.

December’s jobless rate was a revised 9.5%, the EDD reported.

Most notably, jobs were lost in the farming industry as well as the mining and logging industries; construction; and the transportation, warehousing and utilities industries.

The unemployment rate in January of 2020 was 8.5%, the EDD reported.

Siskiyou County ranks 44th out of California’s 58 counties. Of a labor force of 16,450, 1,600 were unemployed, according to EDD statistics. Nearby Shasta County is ranked 24th with a jobless rate of 7.9%.

Ranked first is Marin County with a rate of 5.4%. In 58th is Imperial County, where 16.5% of the workforce is unemployed, according to the EDD.

A look at statewide statistics

California’s unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points to 9% in January as the state’s employers lost 69,900 jobs, according to data from the EDD from two surveys. This comes after December’s downward-revised month-over loss of 75,400 jobs (-23,200 jobs) due, in part, to new 2020 benchmark data and methodology. Despite December and January combining for a two-month total of 145,300 jobs lost, California has regained more than 39% of the upwards-revised 2,714,800 nonfarm jobs that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, 2020.

• California’s month-over unemployment rate improved from an upwards-revised 9.3 percent in December 2020 to 9.0 in January2 thanks, in part, to an increase in total civilian employment (+31,800)

• Six of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month. Trade, transportation, and utilities (+13,700) had the state’s largest month-over increase thanks to gains in retail trade, while leisure and hospitality (-70,600) had the biggest decrease due to large losses in accommodation and food services.

• Benchmark revisions amount to a new lower peak unemployment rate of 16% during the pandemic, reached in April-May – down from the 16.4 percent estimate. But the job loss from February-December was revised up from 1.46 million to 1.72 million.