Here are the improvements Siskiyou Ice Rink is planning for next season

The Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District and Friends of the Rink are moving forward with plans for rink improvements thanks to generous community support and a surprisingly successful season in 2020-2021.

In September, FOR said it was unclear whether there even was going to be a season due to uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.It was decided that the rink would open for a short 8-week season from late November to late January. The rink opened on schedule in November with new procedures designed to meet social distancing requirements.

“The results from this short season were nothing short of amazing,” FOR said in a press release. “Not only was the rink able to stay open for the entire season, but it also generated large revenues despite no season pass sales and a numbers cap that limited the number of skaters at each open session. By the time the rink closed in late-January revenues had far exceeded operating costs.”

FOR attributed the success of the season to the “outstanding turnout” from local and neighboring communities and “really good weather” for skating during the season.

Locals and visitors alike enjoyed the rink during the holiday season.

When asked about the 2020-21 season, local resident Gary Nordell said, “The Mt. Shasta Ice Rink provided my daughters and I countless hours of fun. My daughters have become good ice skaters because of this affordable resource. We love the spectacular views the outdoor rink has and the friendly family environment. The staff is always kind, helpful and highly professional in every way. We cannot wait for ice skating next season!”

Attendance was also boosted this winter by a surprising increase in new skaters who enjoyed the Siskiyou Ice Rink for the first time, the release states.

This year the rink is also benefitting from donations and grants provided by the local community and greater North State. Giving Tuesday contributions of $6,000 and a donation of $25,000 from The Nancy Driscoll Foundation Fund of Community Foundation of the North State have set the rink on a course for success for next and future seasons, FOR said.

“The grant funds will go towards improving rink facilities and equipment including Zamboni repairs, ice chiller systems and electrical improvements, rental ice skates and the rink sound system,” according to the release.

FOR and the Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District expressed thanks to the Nancy Driscoll Foundation Fund of Community Foundation of the North State “and all the wonderful people that enjoyed the ice and/or provided donations to the rink this winter.”