Here's where to get your pet microchipped for free this month

Mount Shasta Herald

The Siskiyou Humane Society is offering two free microchip clinics during the month of March.

Pre-registration is required for the procedure to be free, while supplies last.

The first is on Tuesday, March 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Summit, located at 1030 WA Barr Road in Mount Shasta.

The second clinic is on Wednesday, March 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the parking lot at the Rain Rock Casino located at 777 Casino Way in Yreka.

The microchip is $10 if not pre-registered. Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers. There will be free Siskiyou Humane Society ID tags while supplies last.

If a pet is already chipped, owners are invited to bring them down for a a chip and registration check. Call (530) 926-5052 for more information.

Visit the Siskiyou Humane Society website at www.humanesociety.org, or their Facebook page to pre-register.