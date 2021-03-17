Here's where to get your pet microchipped for free this month

Mount Shasta Herald
Buster is currently available for adoption at the Siskiyou Humane Society shelter in Mount Shasta.

The Siskiyou Humane Society is offering two free microchip clinics during the month of March.  

Pre-registration is required for the procedure to be free, while supplies last.  

The first is on Tuesday, March 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Summit, located at 1030 WA  Barr Road in Mount Shasta. 

The second clinic is on Wednesday, March 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the parking lot at the Rain Rock Casino located at 777 Casino Way in Yreka. 

The microchip is $10 if not pre-registered. Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers. There will be free Siskiyou Humane Society ID tags while supplies last. 

If a pet is already chipped, owners are invited to bring them down for a  a chip and registration check. Call (530) 926-5052 for more information. 

Visit the Siskiyou Humane Society website at www.humanesociety.org, or their Facebook page to pre-register.