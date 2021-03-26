'Revive': New Dunsmuir church wants to improve the community

Revive Church has taken over the old Assembly of God church building on Dunsmuir’s Stagecoach Road, and the congregation plans to partner with the community to do exactly what its name says – revive the small town.

Revive will have its grand opening on Easter Eve, Saturday, April 3 at 4 p.m., said pastor Jack Sutcliffe, who leads the church with his wife, Denise.

Revive is the sister church of Mount Shasta’s The Gathering, Sutcliffe explained. Both are Christian churches and offshoots of the Word of Life church in Burney, under pastor Ken Frazier.

Sutcliffe said the church originally planned its grand opening for last year, “but then COVID-19 happened.”

The Assembly of God church was closed for two years before the Sutcliffes took over. During that time, Jack Sutcliffe said a lot of work was done to update the building.

“We modernized it, gave it more of a younger, welcoming feel,” he said.

Revive is “a church free from religion, politics, judgement, or special church language. A church filled with normal people on a journey to discover a deeper faith in Jesus,” according to its website.

Sutcliffe said Revive believes the basic tenets of the Christian faith and the church is “very community minded.”

“We want to be impactful,” said Sutcliffe, who’s lived in Dunsmuir for about four years. He spent most of his life living in Siskiyou County after being born and raised in Happy Camp.

He said one of the biggest measures of a church’s success is if people miss it when it’s gone. He said hardly anyone noticed when the Assembly of God closed, but he hopes Revive will work with community organizations to provide good things for the whole town and improve Dunmsuir as a whole.

Sutcliffe said what he likes best about Dunsmuir is its wonderful people.

“I grew up blue collar ... I find this is a very blue collar community, and I fit in well.”

Sutcliffe said Frazier noticed that many old churches in Northern California were “stuck in their ways” and never changed or grew with the culture. Churches like Word of Life church, The Gathering and Revive are “more relaxed and casual.”

“Our motto is ‘Love God, love people, serve the community,’ and we want to be here to serve the community,” Sutcliffe said.

The Sutcliffes have three adult children and have been pastors and involved in full time ministry for 11 years.

Jack Sutcliffe thanked The Gathering’s pastor Corey Yake his associate pastor at Revive, Gary Poovey, for their help getting the church ready to open.

Revive holds its services at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, which allows people to attend both The Gathering on Sunday mornings, and Revive on Saturday evenings.

The grand opening celebration on April 4 will include food and prizes for the whole family.

The church is located at 4304 Stagecoach Rd. For more informaiton go to the church’s website, www.rdunsmuir.org