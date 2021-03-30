COVID-19 in Mount Shasta: What a difference a year makes

Mount Shasta’s Jennifer Martin took a photo of an eerily deserted Mount Shasta Boulevard, near its intersection with Castle Street above on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Exactly one year later on Friday, she took another picture, but the street lost its strange stillness.

“What a difference a year makes!” she said, noting the picture taken last year was just days after Gov. Gavin had declared a State of Emergency in California, which closed schools and numerous businesses and ordered people to stay home except for essential activities to avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19.

In Siskiyou County, the day before the first photo, the public health department had just confirmed the first three coronavirus cases.

This year, people are out and about, but for the most part, people are wearing masks, Martin pointed out.

A longtime teaching assistant at Sisson School in Mount Shasta, Martin said it reminds her of an experience she had a few months ago: A man walked into Mt. Shasta Supermarket without a mask. The store clerk reminded him he needed one, so he went outside to get one, no problem.

“The store clerk helping me then says, ‘I have not seen that for awhile,’” Martin said. "I answered, 'What, someone forgetting their mask?'”

“No,” the store clerk told her. “A face.”

