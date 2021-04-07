Any Siskiyou resident 16 or older can get the COVID vaccine next week. Here's where and when

All Siskiyou County residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic next Thursday, April 15 at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds in Yreka.

Appointments can be scheduled here.

The vaccine offered is Pfizer, which requires two doses, said Siskiyou County Public Health spokesperson Angelica Cook.

More:No more tiers: California plans statewide reopening for June 15

More:LaMalfa drafts bills to ban COVID-19 'vaccine passports'

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 1,000 doses are being made available, although slots are filling steadily since the clinic was announced Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 7,630 Siskiyou residents have received a two-dose vaccine, public health representative Jonathan Himbert told the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning, representing about 18% of the population. He said he's expecting "a big surge" after the April 15 clinic.

Siskiyou County moved to the less restrictive orange COVID-19 reopening tier on Wednesday, and active cases have dropped dramatically over the past month. As of Tuesday evening, the public health department reported just five active cases on its COVID-19 information dashboard, down from 41 on March 1. Siskiyou County reached its peak of active coronavirus cases in January, when it reached 114 on Jan. 8.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.