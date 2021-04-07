Donation drive for Siskiyou Humane Society is Girl Scout Silver Award project

To achieve her Girl Scout Silver Award, 14-year-old Jessa Walker is coordinating a donation drive to benefit the Siskiyou Humane Society.

“Animals mean a lot to me,” said Walker, a member of Mount Shasta Troop 70209 since she was in kindergarten. “After all the struggles that the pandemic has caused, I feel that this is a project that can really benefit the Humane Society and all the animals they help.”

Walker is collecting donations of cat and dog food, cat litter, treats for dogs and cats, and office supplies. There are several places where items can be dropped off: at Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware in Mount Shasta, Mechanics Bank in Mount Shasta, Solano’s in Mount Shasta, Grocery Outlet in Weed, and Positive Dog Training in Mount Shasta.

There is also a needs list on the SHS website, siskiyouhumane.org.

The drive will continue through the first week of May.

The Silver Award is the second highest Girl Scout award, and the highest award that a Cadette can earn. It involves girls identifying an issue in their community, then creating and implementing a plan of action to address the issue.

For more information, call (530) 925-1841.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.