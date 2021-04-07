Siskiyou County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 19% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Siskiyou County has administered more than 19,794 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 5, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 10% from the previous week's tally of 18,027 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Siskiyou County, 19% of people living in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated as of April 5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,682,861 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.52% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of April 5 are Mendocino County, Sierra County, Marin County, Alpine County and Mono County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Siskiyou County as of April 5:

How many people in Siskiyou County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

28% of people in Siskiyou County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 12,178 people

19% of people in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 8,064 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

35% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,529,603 people

18% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 7,166,145 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.