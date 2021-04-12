COVID-19 cases surge 48% in California

Mike Stucka

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 48% as 23,729 cases were reported. The previous week had 16,029 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 490,277 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 10.3% from the week before. Across the country, 35 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Imperial, Merced and Del Norte counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 4,903 cases; San Bernardino County, with 2,439 cases; and San Diego County, with 1,951. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties.

California ranked 15th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 38.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 35.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 2,791,743 vaccine doses, compared to 2,627,404 the week before that. In all, California reported it has administered 22,754,163 doses.

Across California, cases fell in 29 counties, with the best declines in Fresno, Ventura and Stanislaus counties.

In California, 741 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 762 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,700,471 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 60,452 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 31,197,873 people have tested positive and 562,066 people have died.

