More fun than any Zoom meeting: COS's 'Night Night, Roger Roger'

An evening of fun for the entire family – all done through Zoom – will be available starting this week thanks to the theatre program at College of the Siskiyous.

Starting Friday and running for two weeks, COS “Night Night, Roger Roger” by Megan Roni Ragone will be performed live on Zoom. The play is specially written for Zoom.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said director Kitty Kiem. “I promise it will be more fun than any Zoom meeting you have sat through.”

Kiem said “Night Night, Roger Roger” is a comedic and fanciful play about the world after the sun goes down. It is set in a small town just outside San Francisco. This unique play will feature Roller skating Nanas, kids with tin cans, literary obsessed vampires, clumsy security guards, kids without tin cans, quirky game show hosts, and more. The play, Kiem said, is a plea for every person to stop growing up so fast. The moral of the play is to take your moment with the universe and enjoy it, which is such an important lesson right now in the times we are all living in, she said.

This is the second Zoom play the COS Theatre department has performed.

Last November, they performed "Shakespeare's Greatest Hits," which was also directed by Keim. It featured scenes from "King Lear," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Henry IV," "Twelfth Night," "As You Like It," "Measure for Measure," "Love's Labour's Lost," and "Othello."

Kiem said they got a good response and she's excited to have her students perform on Zoom again. Several members of that play are also in this production; the cast is a nice mixture of COS students, staff members, high school students, and community members.

Kiem said she hopes the pandemic situation will continue to ebb so her students can perform on campus once again this fall. She said they are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Members of the cast of Night Night, Roger Roger” include Olivia Hinton, Melinda Garland, Jonathan Gravish, Caity Liming, Kimberly Nile, Archer Strelow, Brynn Witherell, and Riley Witherell.

Kiem said performing on stage, actors need to project to the entire audience. On Zoom, she said, things are more intimate with the camera being right there looking at the cast. Another positive is that people from all over can attend the play.

Performances will be held live via Zoom on April 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m., and on April 18 and 25 at 3 p.m. It will be free to watch the production. Reserve virtual seats by emailing theatre@siskiyous.edu. Links will be sent as soon as possible once attendance is confirmed.