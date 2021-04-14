MSTA's Trail Challenge kicks off May 1. What is it, and how can I join the fun?

Mount Shasta Herald

The 2021 Trail Challenge, sponsored by the Mount Shasta Trail Association, features 10 trails and many stewardship opportunities that highlight, enhance and maintain the beauty and uniqueness of the Mt. Shasta area.

Participants will be challenged to complete as many of the 10 hikes as possible this season, and they can mark their experiences off in a passport.

“This is a great opportunity for families to have many outdoor experiences while making a difference by contributing to and learning about our area,” said Lynda Hardy, the event’s coordinator. “To realize this, we have added a stewardship component to the challenge.”

More:More than kombucha: Alua's Thrive Bar offers fast, healthy food option in Mount Shasta

More:Mount Shasta's Fourth of July celebration: is it happening this year?

This year’s challenge kicks off on May 1. Passports can be downloaded from the Mount Shasta Trail Association website at www.mtshastatrailchallenge.com.

Trails include the 5.6 mile easy to moderate Flume Trail with its trailhead at Castle Crags State Park; the moderate 2.2 mile Castle Lake to Heart Lake; the moderate 3.2 mile Horse Camp via Sand Flat hike; the moderate 6.85 mile Gateway trail; the seven mile moderate Lake Siskiyou Loop; the moderate to difficult 10 mile Deadfall to Mt. Eddy hike; the moderate 3.4 mile McCloud River Falls hike; the moderate 3.5 mile Greenhorn Park hike in Yreka; the moderate to difficult seven mile Sisson Callahan trail; and the easy two mile Mount Shasta City Park hike.