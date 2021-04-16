3 things to do in Siskiyou County to celebrate Earth Day 2021

The 51st annual Earth Day is almost upon us. Looking for a way to celebrate? Here are three activities right here in Siskiyou County you can join to celebrate the diversity and beauty of our planet.

Pluto’s Cave clean up

KS Wild and the Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center are hosting a clean up of the Pluto’s Cave area on Friday, April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The group will clean up the parking area, picnic area, along the trail, and the cave itself.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Visit https://mountshastaecology.org/volunteer-opportunities/ to sign up.

Shasta River and Yreka Creek Cleanup

The Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center and Friends of the Shasta River will be hosting a clean up day in the Yreka area on Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fun for all ages.

The group will meet at a private property outside Yreka, and then will be heading to clean up sites from there. COVID-19 protocols in place.

Register at https://mountshastaecology.org/volunteer-opportunities/.

Trash, cigarette butt cleanup on Mt. Shasta Boulevard

On Thursday, April 22, two local organizations will team up to clean downtown Mt. Shasta in honor of Earth Day. Cigarette waste will be removed along Mt. Shasta Blvd. and trash will be picked up on Lake St. in the business district.

The Tobacco Education Council of Siskiyou County exists to promote anti-tobacco education, tobacco cessation, and smoke-free environments. TEC will be sponsoring the cigarette butt cleanup while Clean and Safe Mt. Shasta is sponsoring the trash clean up.

Volunteers will meet at Parker Plaza on Thursday, April 22, at 10 a.m. for a brief introduction and discussion of the planned cleanup. The assembled group will split up, with some gathering cigarette butts on Mt. Shasta Blvd. and others collecting trash on Lake St. around the Burger King, Rite Aid, and Ray’s Food Place lots. Trash bags and a limited number of trash pick-up tools will be provided. Bring gloves, water, and enthusiasm.