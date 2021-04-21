McCloud women craft special cards for soldiers serving overseas

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Two McCloud hobby crafters, Joyce Scarbough and Kat Abbott, have put their passion and love of handcrafting to good use and joined Cards for Soldiers.

This nonprofit organization can be found on Facebook. Cards for Soldiers is for people in the military overseas that sometimes have no other way to connect with their families.

Charly Mathews, coordinator of the program, says that the project is two-fold.

“We make signed greeting cards to be sent to our troops deployed overseas,” Mathews said. “We send cards out to let them know that we appreciate their service. We also send out holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and blank cards for soldiers to send back to their families and keep in touch with them. Troops don't always have access to email or phone service.”

More:Locals share wonders of Mt. Shasta area with new shuttle, tour service

More:3 things to do in Siskiyou County to celebrate Earth Day 2021

Since last September, every week Scarbough and Abbott meet at the Calvary Christian Center for four hours of creativity to create a variety of 4 1/4 by 5 1/2 inch cards using metal craft stamps, dies, stencils, presses, colored markers, paints and pencils. They needed room for all their supplies and many different craft tools.

While Cards for Soldiers receives donations, these two McCloud women pay for supplies out of pocket. They do buy supplies such as dyes and ink for stamps and the envelopes for the cards. They have about 20 different designs so far. Depending on the designs and artwork, each card takes from 15 to 45 minutes to create. The value of each card is about $5. They are ready to send out their first box of 250 cards on April 20.

“Some may think it's a tedious task but to us craft makers, it is a fun embellishment. It is just a ministry. We make cards for our families and our pastor Bill Estes as well,” Scarbough said.

They got this idea from their friend Beverly Ott, who used to pastor at the church.

“We have so much stuff, what are we saving all this craft stuff for?” said Abbott. “We love to make people happy. We are blessed with these materials and this makes us feel blessed to bless others.”

Both women have families that have served in the armed forces and they say that this is a way of paying them back.

For more information on the Cards for Soldiers program, or to send donations, contact Charly Mathews at charlyscandles@yahoo.com or write to "Cards For Soldiers Project" C/) Charly Mathews, 7021 Greeley, Utica, MI 48317.