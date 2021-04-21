Above and beyond: This Mercy RN was recognized for excellent patient care

Mercy Medical Center Registered Nurse Alexis Najera said she understands that one simple touch can improve a patient’s medical outcome and therefore, their life. The nurse of 13 years was recently recognized with the DAISY Award, which honors exceptional nurses internationally.

Najera, who was born and raised in Mount Shasta, said she shows up ready to work every day and tries to do her best, no matter the situation or outcome.

“I have seen many blessings, miracles, and catastrophes,” Najera said. “Honestly, I have to say that my favorite reward for being in nursing is to be able to watch people heal and go home to their families. What an awesome honor to know that even the simplest things we do matter.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is a nonprofit created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to thank his nurses for the care and compassion they provided during his illness and at the end of his life, according to a pamphlet about the organization.

Najera was nominated for the award by an anonymous person on Dec. 28, 2020, whose brother was a patient at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. Their nomination letter said:

“I want to thank Alexis personally because she went above and beyond to get my brother discharged. She got him all the things he needed to be safe and she was so nice to me! Alexis explained everything to me in detail like what to look for, what to check, and how to deal with it. She was also always very happy and pleasant to me and (it seems) like she loves her job! She is so bubbly and was always very thorough with all of the information. She made me safe.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Mercy Mt. Shasta and it is presented once each year.

For more information about the DAISY Award, go to www.daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.