Mount Shasta Supermarket owners began delivery service during pandemic

A small crowd gathered in front of Mt. Shasta Supermarket on Friday to thank owners Keith and Patty Cool for creating a grocery delivery service for the homebound during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a lifesaver,” said Mount Shasta’s Kathi Williams, who coordinated Friday’s short ceremony.

“They’ve gone above and beyond for more than a year,” Williams said.

Keith Cool said he and Patty had talked for years about starting a grocery delivery service, and the COVID-19 pandemic gave them the perfect boost they needed to act.

“This is something we’ve always wanted to do. We wanted to do this for the community,” said Keith.

In the early months of the pandemic, volunteers from St. Barnabas Church assisted the supermarket by making the deliveries. The idea to help the community in this way was St. Barnabas’ former deacon, Kathryn Wallace.

The supermarket began making its own deliveries around October of 2020, when bad weather rolled around. Since then, the Cools’ son, Clayton, has done most of the deliveries.

The Cools plan to continue the delivery service, as well as curbside pickup, which is made easy through their website, www.mountshastasupermarket.com.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.