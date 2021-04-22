Drive carefully! CHP to target I-5 Friday during 'enhanced' enforcement campaign

Staff reports

If you’re planning to drive on Interstate 5 tomorrow, the California Highway Patrol recommends you be on your best behavior.

The CHP’s Northern Division, which patrols I-5 in Siskiyou and Shasta counties, will be on the lookout for driver behaviors that cause the most collisions during an “enhanced” enforcement campaign.

An average of 20,000 vehicles travel through Siskiyou County per day, according to the Yreka Area CHP, and in the first quarter of 2021, the office has investigated 98 collisions, 29 of which caused injury. Five of them were fatal.

The enforcement campaign is meant to curb some of the dangerous driving that happens in and through Siskiyou County on I-5, Yreka CHP said. “Remember to slow down, drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt and stay off your phone while driving.”

The primary causes for most of the collisions are the following: speed, reckless driving, unsafe lane changes, unsafe turning movements, following too closely, distracted driving and driving under the influence. Increase injuries and deaths are seen because people aren’t wearing their safety belts, the Northern Division CHP reported in a Thursday press release.

CHP will will educate, and if necessary, take appropriate enforcement action on drivers who violate traffic laws on I-5 Friday.

“The I-5 corridor within Northern Division represents a large portion of where traffic crashes are occurring,” said Northern Division Chief Greg Baarts. “Increased visibility, aggressive enforcement, and public education within the areas along this corridor will contribute to increased safety for motorists traveling on I-5.”