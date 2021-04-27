Red wine and walking: 107-year-old McCloud woman says these are secrets to longevity

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

“The secret to my longevity is having a glass of red wine with lunch and dinner and walking an hour every morning,” said McCloud’s Mary Sarti, who turned 107 years old on Saturday.

Born on April 24, 1914 as Mary E. Brunelli in Iron Mountain, California, she married Albert “Al” Sarti, a McCloud native, in 1937 after the Great Depression. During their 78 years of marriage, Mary and Al raised four children: Bob, Terry, Jim, and Tom.

Mary said when her husband and boys would go deer hunting, she, her daughter and two grandsons would travel the world to places like Hong Kong, the Mediterranean, Italy, and Egypt.

Having a job through the depression in her younger years, adopting her first child and then having their other children is what Mary considers her greatest accomplishments.

Now living with her youngest son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Judy in McCloud, Mary no longer goes on daily walks or dances as she used to love to do. However, Mary says she still indulges in her favorite foods: Lay’s potato chips, sweet pickles, olives and soft chewy cookies.

“I love my life," Mary said. I have my children, my nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and my health.”