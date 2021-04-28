Siskiyou County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 25% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Siskiyou County has administered more than 24,866 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 26, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 4% from the previous week's tally of 23,935 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Siskiyou County, 25% of people living in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated as of April 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,734,562 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.37% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of April 26 are Alpine County (52%), Marin County (48%), Mono County (46%), Sierra County (41%) and San Francisco County (40%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Siskiyou County as of April 26:

How many people in Siskiyou County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

33% of people in Siskiyou County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 14,507 people

25% of people in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 10,985 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

48% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 18,667,924 people

29% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,373,056 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.